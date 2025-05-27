ADVERTISEMENT

Peel

‘Unreasonable’: Judge sides with man facing possible deportation to Italy over alleged organized crime ties in Ontario

By Codi Wilson

Published

A Canada Border Services Agency uniform is seen at the CBSA Lansdowne port of entry in Lansdowne, Ont., on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.