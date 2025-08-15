ADVERTISEMENT

Peel

Public servants in Brampton must return to the office full time in January, mayor says

By Codi Wilson

Published

Mayor Patrick Brown looks on during the Diwali Mela festival at Sesquicentennial Park in Brampton, Ont., Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj (Andrew Lahodynskyj/The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.