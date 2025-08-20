ADVERTISEMENT

Peel

Peel police searching for man who spat on Tim Hortons employee in alleged ‘hate-motivated assault’

By Laura Sebben

Published

Warning: Peel Regional Police released video of a hate-motivated assault on a Tim Hortons employee in Mississauga.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.