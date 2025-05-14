ADVERTISEMENT

Peel

Man who allegedly drove getaway truck in Pearson gold heist pleads guilty to U.S. gun charge

By The Associated Press

Published

Durante King-Mclean - the man who drove the getaway truck in the biggest gold theft in Canadian history - has pleaded guilty to a U.S. firearms charge.


















