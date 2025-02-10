ADVERTISEMENT

Niagara

St. Catharines hazardous waste plant that was the site of deadly explosion ordered to shut down

By Aarjavee Raaj

Published

Firefighters battle a large fire at a business in St. Catharines following an explosion Thursday, January 12, 2023.


















