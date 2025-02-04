ADVERTISEMENT

Hamilton

‘A new era of growth, innovation, and opportunity,’ says Andrea Horwath, as Porter Airlines expands service to Hamilton

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

Porter Airlines has announced the expansion of service to Hamilton.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.