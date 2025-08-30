Hamilton

Over 80 rounds fired in downtown Hamilton shooting that injured 3 people: police

By Bryann Aguilar and Jermaine Wilson

Updated

Published

Hamilton police give an update on the shooting that occurred Saturday morning in downtown Hamilton, where over 80 rounds were fired.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.