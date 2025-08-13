ADVERTISEMENT

Hamilton

City of Hamilton says no personal info shared following another data breach

By Laura Sebben

Published

Hamilton city hall is seen in this file photo. (CTV News Toronto)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.