Halton

Vehicle of interest sought after deadly shooting in Burlington restaurant parking lot

By Codi Wilson

Published

Halton Regional Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in his 50s in the parking lot of a Mandarin restaurant in Burlington.


















