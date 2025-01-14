ADVERTISEMENT

Halton

‘Absolutely heartbreaking’: Police investigating QEW crash that killed 9-year-old boy, seriously injured driver

By Joanna Lavoie and Codi Wilson

Published

A nine-year-old boy is dead following a single-vehicle crash on the QEW in Oakville.




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.