Durham

Police say only 3 of 10 suspects in gun and drug trafficking bust remain in custody

By Codi Wilson

Published

Durham Police Acting Deputy Chief Ryan Connolly announced the results of 'Project Venture' during a news conference Thursday May 22, 2025.


















