ADVERTISEMENT

Durham

‘It’s terrifying’: Tenants of GTA apartment building anxious about losing affordable housing to new development

By Beth Macdonell

Published

Kristi Bentley shows the letter tenants of an Ajax apartment building received informing them that their building would be demolished. (CTV News Toronto)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.