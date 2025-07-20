ADVERTISEMENT

Durham

6 people hospitalized, 1 seriously injured, after suspected impaired crash in Whitby

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

Suspected impaired crash in Whitby sends 6 to hospital on Saturday July 20, 2025 (CP24 photo).


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.