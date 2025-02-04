ADVERTISEMENT

Durham

2 people wanted after vehicle rear-ended, carjacked at gunpoint in Pickering

By Laura Sebben

Published

Police in Durham Region say a man and his three-year-old daughter have died after they were struck by a car in Pickering, Ont., last night. A Durham Regional Police patch is shown in Bowmanville, Ont. on February 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.