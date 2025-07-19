ADVERTISEMENT

Durham

16-year-old boy dead after being hit by plane that crashed into dock in Lake Scugog

By Bryann Aguilar

Updated

Published

Officials from Durham police and the TSB provide an update on the plane crash at Lake Scugog that killed a teen standing on a dock.


















