ADVERTISEMENT

Durham

1 person found deceased inside Bowmanville building that caught fire, say police

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

One person unaccounted for after major fire in downtown Bowmanville


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.