ADVERTISEMENT

Local

Woman in hospital after being hit by driver near Etobicoke’s Marie Curtis Park

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

A woman in her 20s was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by the driver of a vehicle on July 2 near 42nd Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.