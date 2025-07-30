ADVERTISEMENT

Local

‘We’ve had to adapt to living in fear’: Toronto family says they have endured months of Islamophobia

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

Marycarmen Lara Villaneuva and her husband Khurram Shahzad say their family has been the victim of Islamophobia for several months. (Joanna Lavoie/CP24)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.