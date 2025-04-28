ADVERTISEMENT

Local

Scarborough restaurant owner charged after allegedly installing hidden camera in washroom

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

An outside shot of Yomie’s RiceX Yogurt at 4188 Finch Ave. E., Unit 6, near Midland Avenue. Police alleged that the establishment's owner installed a hidden camera in the washroom. (TPS photo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.