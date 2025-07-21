ADVERTISEMENT

Local

Regent Park greenspace renamed in honour of anti-gun violence advocate Louis March

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

Anti-gun advocate and community leader Louis March stands next to an image of himself that was featured in the Nuit Blanche 2019 installation, ReConnectedSTC. (Supplied)


















