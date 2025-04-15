ADVERTISEMENT

Local

Police search for driver after 4 pedestrians hurt in hit-and-run on TMU campus

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

Toronto police are looking for a green sedan with a ‘cracked windshield’ after four pedestrians were injured in an April 15 hit-and-run on the TMU campus.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.