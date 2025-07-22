ADVERTISEMENT

Local

Police probe deadly shooting in Toronto’s west end

By Codi Wilson

Published

Police and paramedics are on the scene of a shooting near Davenport Road and Old Weston Road on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. (Simon Sheehan/ CP24)


















