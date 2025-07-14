ADVERTISEMENT

Local

Man wanted for murder of mom, grandmother in Etobicoke last summer apprehended after almost a year on the run

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

Joseph Ayala has been arrested after a lengthy manhunt after his mother and grandmother were found dead in Etobicoke. Steve Ryan has more on the investigation.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.