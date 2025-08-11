ADVERTISEMENT

Local

Hot Docs sells its cinema for $6.25 million, but will continue leasing it

By The Canadian Press

Published

The Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Gabriel Li (Mandatory Credit)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.