ADVERTISEMENT

Local

‘Guns treated like toys’: Police release disturbing video of gunfight outside Toronto recording studio

By Codi Wilson

Published

WARNING: Dramatic video of gun battle outside Toronto recording studio


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.