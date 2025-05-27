ADVERTISEMENT

Local

Fires at two Scarborough restaurants are connected, police say

By Bryann Aguilar and Codi Wilson

Published

Toronto police are investigating the third suspected arson at a plaza in Scarborough. Beth MacDonnell reports.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.