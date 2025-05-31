ADVERTISEMENT

Local

Family still reeling from suspected impaired driving crash in Etobicoke that killed 3 children as funeral date set

By Beth Macdonell

Published

Ramone Lavina, 15, his 13-year-old brother Jace Lavina, and their six-year-old sister Mya Lavina died following a suspected impaired driving collision in Etoicoke on May 18. (Supplied)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.