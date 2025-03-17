ADVERTISEMENT

Local

Dina Pugliese rejoins 'Breakfast Television' alongside new host Tim Bolen

By The Canadian Press

Published

Breakfast Television co-hosts Dina Pugliese, left, and Tim Bolen pose in this recent handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Citytv


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.