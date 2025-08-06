ADVERTISEMENT

Community ‘grieving’ after Toronto pastor and 2 daughters ordered deported to Kenya

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

Rev. Rosalind Wanyeki and her two children, six-year-old Pearl and nine-year-old Joylene, attended an immigration hearing at the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) office at Mississauga’s International Centre on Aug. 6, where a judge denied the woman’s request to defer their deportation order to Kenya.


















