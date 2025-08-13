ADVERTISEMENT

Consumer Alert

Ontario couple frustrated their new heat pump won’t cool their home

By Pat Foran

Published

Missisauga residents Ashok and Promila Lumb contacted CTV News after the home's heat pump wouldn't work despite several service visits.


















