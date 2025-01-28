ADVERTISEMENT

Consumer Alert

How long should it take to get your car repaired? One woman has been waiting almost a year

By Pat Foran

Published

After a serious car accident, a Pickering woman’s vehicle has been stuck in the shop for 11 months waiting for parts to complete repairs. Pat Foran reports for


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.