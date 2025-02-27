ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Winter weather travel advisory issued for Toronto as Environment Canada warns of heavy snowfall on election day

By Codi Wilson

Published

A line of snow plwos clears the gardiner Expressway in Toronto on Tuesday, Feb.12, 2019 after a winter storm hit the region. A huge winter storm is sweeping across Ontario and bringing everything from freezing rain to high winds with it. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn (Frank Gunn/THE CANADIAN PRESS)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.