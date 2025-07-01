ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Will this be the most patriotic Canada Day ever?

By Corey Baird

Published

The Canadian flag will be flown high this Canada Day holiday, after repeated threats made by U.S. president Trump to make Canada the 51st state.


















