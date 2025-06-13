ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

‘Voice’ of the Toronto Maple Leafs Joe Bowen says next season will be his last

By Phil Tsekouras

Published

Toronto Maple Leafs broadcaster Joe Bowen calls an NHL game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators in Toronto, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.