ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Video shows woman walking in middle of Scarborough road moments before fatal hit-and-run

By Bryann Aguilar and Allison Hurst

Published

Footage exclusively obtained by CTV News captures the moments before a woman was fatally struck by two vehicles in Scarborough. Steve Ryan has more.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.