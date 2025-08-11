ADVERTISEMENT

Local

Vehicle flips on to another vehicle in Highway 404 collision, no serious injuries reported

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

No one was seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash happened on the Woodbine and Steeles off-ramp on northbound Highway 404 Sunday afternoon.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.