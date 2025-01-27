ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Toronto tourism brought record $8.8 billion to the city in 2024, report suggests. Was Taylor Swift behind the boom?

By Phil Tsekouras

Published

Taylor Swift performs during the opening show of the Toronto dates of The Eras Tour on Thursday, November 14, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.