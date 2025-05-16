ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Toronto police to patrol Woodbine Beach, Ashbridges Bay this Victoria Day long weekend

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

Officers say they'll be watching this Victoria Day weekend. Fireworks and bonfires are banned in parks and on beaches, with fines for those who break the rules.


















