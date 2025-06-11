ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Toronto police ID 15-year-old boy killed in Mount Dennis shooting

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

A 15-year-old boy died after being shot on June 7 in Toronto's Mount Dennis area, near Buttonwood and Charlton Settlement avenues.


















