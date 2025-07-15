ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Toronto man arrested in sexual assault of 12-year-old girl on subway

By Chris Fox

Published

Shahzad Sherzay, 60, is shown in this handout photo. Sherzay is facing charges in connection with a TTC subway sexual assault on July 13.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.