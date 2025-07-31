ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Toronto air quality statement ends as conditions improve

By Phil Tsekouras

Updated

Published

The city is going to see a very gradual return to humidity, with gorgeous weather expected for the long weekend. Bill Coulter has your seven-day forecast


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.