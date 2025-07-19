ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Too noisy? These are some of the sounds that drive Toronto residents up the wall

By Joshua Freeman

Published

Some of the most frequent noise concerns expressed by CP24 readers are shown in this word cloud.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.