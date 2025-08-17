ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

This Toronto man films his walks around the city for YouTube. He makes ‘well over six figures’

By Jermaine Wilson

Jonathan Hicks better known as "Johnny Strides" is pictured alongside the TORONTO sign by Nathan Phillips Square (Left: Youtube/JohnnyStrides. Right: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler)


















