ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

This boy fled the Taliban in 2021. Now he’s deciding which Ontario university to go to

By Sean Leathong

Published

CTV’s Sean Leathong checked back in with the boy who’s now excelling at school and preparing to start post-secondary.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.