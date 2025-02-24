ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

These infant car seats are recalled due to a defect that could cause the harness to detach

By Alex Arsenych

Published

Cybex is voluntarily recalling some of its infant car seats after finding a defect causing the seat’s harness to detach, increasing a child’s risk of injury in a collision. (Cybex)


















