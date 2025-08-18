ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

The Beer Store is closing 12 more stores in Ontario. Here’s where

By Alex Arsenych

Published

The Beer Store says its location on Carling Avenue, across the street from Carlingwood Mall, will close on June 15. (Andrew Adlington/CTV News Ottawa)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.