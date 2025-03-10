ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Tax on electricity Ontario sends to the U.S. takes effect today amid ongoing trade war

By Chris Fox

Published

Premier Doug Ford and Energy Minister Stephen Lecce will be holding a news conference as a 25 per cent export tax on electricity sent to the U.S. takes effect.


















