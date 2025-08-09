ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Taste of the Danforth cancelled for second year in a row

By Bryann Aguilar and Allison Hurst

Published

For the second year in a row the beloved festival won’t be filling up the street of Toronto’s Greektown neighbourhood, the reason why has yet to be confirmed.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.