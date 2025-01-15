ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

ServiceOntario move to Staples Canada stores cost $1.5M more than gov expected, but savings could come with time: FAO report

By Phil Tsekouras

Published

Ontario's Financial Accountability Office released its report into the cost and savings of relocating nine ServiceOntario locations inside Staples.




















