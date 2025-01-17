ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Senior critically injured in Scarborough hit-and-run dies, police release suspect photos

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

Toronto police have released a photo of a driver wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Scarborough.




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.